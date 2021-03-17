Star Wars spinoff Ewoks TV movies, shows, Boba Fett Holiday Special to be showcased on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 2 April

Disney+ Hotstar Premium will premiere 1984's Caravan Of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and its sequel Ewoks: The Battle Of Endor. Star Wars: Ewoks, and Genndy Tartakovsky’s Star Wars: Clone Wars, among others.

The Star War fans across the globe are going to eagerly wait for 2 April, this year. On this day, in what's going to be a bulk release, a number of Star Wars TV spinoffs from the 1970s, 80s, and 2000s will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

According to a report in the Screenrant, the OTT platform will start streaming 1984's Caravan Of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and its sequel Ewoks: The Battle Of Endor. Star Wars: Ewoks, the two-season animated series from 1985, and Genndy Tartakovsky’s Star Wars: Clone Wars will also feature on the streaming platform.

Besides these, to everyone's surprise, The Story Of The Faithful Wookiee, featuring the debut of Boba Fett, will also be available to fans. The animated short was first aired in 1978 as part of the Holiday Special on CBS.

Decades before Disney created new stories outside the conventional Star Wars world, director-producer George Lucas had explored the brand and created some iconic characters, shorts, and series.

However, after the acquisition of Lucas Films by Disney, the latter worked on Star Wars: The Force Awakens and was in need of a fresh canvas to have a more simplified story and continuity. To achieve that, Disney decided to keep only the six films that released in theatres and the currently running CGI animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars with (at the time) upcoming Star Wars: Rebels, the first new piece of the story, says the report. That said, the remaining shorts and films were labelled under the legends banner.

It does come as a surprise to many that the streaming platform has decided to make this material available to the people when 4 May is just around the corner. Last year, on the same day, Disney+ released the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the first episode of The Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which did really well that day.

This year, too, Disney and Lucasfilm have Star Wars: The Bad Batch lined up for 4 May.