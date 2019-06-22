Star Wars filmmaker JJ Abrams to write Spider-Man comic book series with new villain Cadaverous

Filmmaker JJ Abrams, along with son Henry, is all set to pen a new Spider-Man comic book miniseries.

In an interview with The New York Times, the father-son duo revealed Nick Lowe, the editor of the comic, had approached them around 10 years ago but they had only recently started working on the project.

"Nick had been pressing me to do a book with him. A year or so ago, I started talking about it with Henry and it sort of happened organically. And that has been the joy of this.

"Even though I've been talking to Nick for a long time, weirdly, this feels like it just sort of evolved from the conversations of Henry and I, having ideas that got us excited and Nick being open to the collaboration," Abrams said.

Abrams, 52, and Henry, 20, will be introducing a new villain, named Cadaverous, through the five-part series arriving in September.

The story will follow Spider-Man and how Cadaverous will cause problems for him, his alter-ego Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson.

The duo will be working with Sara Pichelli, the first artist to depict Miles Morales, and colourist Dave Stewart on the series.

