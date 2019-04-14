Star Wars: Episode IX title sparks fan speculation — 'How can it be The Rise of Skywalker when the Skywalkers are all gone?

With the title and trailer of Star Wars: Episode IX finally being released, fans immediately began suggesting wild theories about who the 'Skywalker' in The Rise of Skywalker referred to. It piqued many a fan's interest with some trying to decipher the reference.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, joined in the frenzy as well.

Serious question: how can it be “The Rise of Skywalker” when the Skywalkers are all gone? — Tadhg 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 (@tiedtiger) April 12, 2019

If Rey is not a Skywalker, the sequels are a bust. Prediction: Kylo dies. https://t.co/qMAOOLZdJs — Chuck Price (@PennPrice) April 12, 2019

I mean, why would we believe Ben when he said her parents were “nobodies”? https://t.co/ccLGGLQvHz — Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) April 12, 2019

when i was 7, and growing up in puerto rico, i wanted to be luke skywalker. so did thousands of the filmmakers who entertain you today. whatever rey’s parentage may be, all the young women she is currently inspiring are the true rise of skywalker. — javi grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) April 12, 2019

Rise of Ben. Gotta be. A skywalker at his lowest rising. — Steven C Miller (@stevencmiller) April 12, 2019

That new Star Wars trailer is lit but not gonna lie ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes me v nervous and I sure hope it’s a reference to Kylo — Maddie Stone (@themadstone) April 12, 2019

I will only accept “The Rise Of Skywalker” if it’s something to do with Kylo Ren’s arc. The whole point of The Last Jedi was to take the importance away from one family in the whole galaxy, pls don’t make Rey a Skywalker or anything. — Ethan (@ethantweeting) April 12, 2019

Calling it a "cool title", Hamill jokingly said they had not even considered his suggestion of Episode IX: A Bunch More Stuff Happens.

It's not #EpisodeIXFromHisNap or even my suggestion: #EpisodeIXABunchMoreStuffHappens- It'#EpisodeIXTheRiseOfSkywalker! It's time for the 8 months of speculation to begin. Is that Skywalker KYLO? LEIA? ANAKIN? LUKE? A previously unknown SKYWALKER? Is REY a Skywalker? #CoolTitle👍 https://t.co/avfffLvC1z — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 12, 2019

It’s a new use in English/High Galactic maybe, but it’s canon from Thrawn Alliances that the Chiss word that translates as “skywalker” is their word for force users. 🙌 — Rev. Bendemption Is Coming! (@the_meghatron) April 12, 2019

I'm really starting to like the theory going around that "Skywalker" refers to the new name for Force users once the light/dark battle is ended. — Geek "I have nothing to prove to you."Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) April 12, 2019

One aspect of the new Star Wars trilogy I haven't been a big fan of is the rebranding of everything.

Rebellion/Republic->Resistance

Empire->First Order

Sith->Whatever Snoke/Kylo Ren are

Jedi->Skywalker Different names for functionally the same groups feels a little pointless. — Dan Stapleton (@DanStapleton) April 12, 2019

“Skywalker” should become a title/metaphor the way it always was meant to be — someone who wanders the planets, doing good, helping people. No Jedi code or pomp or debate about light and dark, just someone who brings balance to the Force. — Cates Holderness (@catesish) April 12, 2019

