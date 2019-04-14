You are here:

Star Wars: Episode IX title sparks fan speculation — 'How can it be The Rise of Skywalker when the Skywalkers are all gone?

FP Staff

Apr 14, 2019 11:26:24 IST

With the title and trailer of Star Wars: Episode IX finally being released, fans immediately began suggesting wild theories about who the 'Skywalker' in The Rise of Skywalker referred to. It piqued many a fan's interest with some trying to decipher the reference.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, joined in the frenzy as well.

Calling it a "cool title", Hamill jokingly said they had not even considered his suggestion of Episode IX: A Bunch More Stuff Happens.

