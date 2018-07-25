You are here:

Star Wars cosplayers recreate popular 'distracted boyfriend meme' at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con

FP Staff

Jul,25 2018 19:55:10 IST

Three cosplayers gave the 'distracted boyfriend meme' a Star Wars spin at the recent San Diego Comic-Con. The original meme shows a man ogling at a woman who walks past him as he stands next to his angry/betrayed girlfriend. It has been a favorite among social media users. Many have parodied this meme and there's even a Mario cosplay version of it.

The recreated image of the Star Wars cosplayers finds Hans Solo gawking at A New Hope-era Princess Leia while Qi’ra — standing beside him — looks livid. The photo, which was first shared on 23 July, has since received more than 36,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets. Here are some Twitter reactions the meme received.

