Star Trek vs Star Wars: William Shatner, Mark Hamill argue over franchise superiority after NASA spots Starfleet logo on Mars

NASA's discovery of a highly unusual symbol on Mars sparked the age-ol' debate of what's better between Star Wars and Star Trek, and the battle was kickstarted by none other than Captain Kirk himself.

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter recently captured the picture of a geological feature that seems starkly similar to Star Trek Starfleet logo.

William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on the original Star Trek series, took the opportunity to take a jibe at the rival space adventure franchise. Shatner wrote on Twitter that Star Trek has beaten Star Wars.

Hey @starwars! Will you hurry up your Rebel Scums? We beat you! https://t.co/b53KxKlAlj — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 13, 2019

The Star Wars Twitter account was quick to respond.

We’re ‘far far away’ from that tiny red planet. pic.twitter.com/pdZlJehflS — Star Wars (@starwars) June 13, 2019

Actor Mark Hamill, who essayed the part of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, quipped that the chevron shape looked nothing more than a "boomerang" to him.

Shatner continued the hilarious banter, remarking that Mark should not be "jelly" (jealous).

He added that despite Star Wars having "eons as a head start", Star Trek overtook them.

To be fair the Federation won’t exist for a long, long time either but there you are! And they had a few eons as a head start! https://t.co/dcxr99XX01 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 13, 2019

You think they want to take a stand on that hill? They side with the Empire then. Besides the delta could have been there longer. https://t.co/4pJaHhWIit — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 15, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 11:37:23 IST