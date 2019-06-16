You are here:

Star Trek vs Star Wars: William Shatner, Mark Hamill argue over franchise superiority after NASA spots Starfleet logo on Mars

FP Staff

Jun 16, 2019 11:37:23 IST

NASA's discovery of a highly unusual symbol on Mars sparked the age-ol' debate of what's better between Star Wars and Star Trek, and the battle was kickstarted by none other than Captain Kirk himself.

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter recently captured the picture of a geological feature that seems starkly similar to Star Trek Starfleet logo.

William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on the original Star Trek series, took the opportunity to take a jibe at the rival space adventure franchise. Shatner wrote on Twitter that Star Trek has beaten Star Wars. 

The Star Wars Twitter account was quick to respond.

Actor Mark Hamill, who essayed the part of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, quipped that the chevron shape looked nothing more than a "boomerang" to him.

Shatner continued the hilarious banter, remarking that Mark should not be "jelly" (jealous).

He added that despite Star Wars having "eons as a head start",  Star Trek overtook them.

