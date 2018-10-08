Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 trailer teases the arrival of Captain Christopher Pike and Spock

The trailer for Season 2 of CBS's Star Trek: Discovery was unveiled at New York Comic Con 2018 over the weekend and it provides a first look at Spock.

The new season follows Pike as he leads the USS Discovery crew into dangerous interplanetary terrain amid Spock's visions of the Red Angel. “As a child, I had the same vision again and again. Now I understand its meaning, and where it must lead,“ Spock says.

As they chase down these visions/signals, they come into contact with the USS Hiawatha and its sole survivor.

Spock, as we know, is the foster brother of science specialist First Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green of The Walking Dead), the show's central character — the foster daughter of the Vulcan Sarek, who is Spock’s father.

Star Trek: Discovery begins a few years before the 23rd century time frame of the original Captain Kirk-led Star Trek. Martin-Green became the first black woman in command of a Star Trek starship last year.

Ethan Peck — whose grandfather was Hollywood legend Gregory Peck — has been cast as iconic half-Vulcan science officer Spock. Tig Notaro and Rebecca Romijn are the latest additions to the show's cast which already boasts names like Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh and Shazad Latif.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 is due for release on 17 January, 2019 on the CBS All Access streaming service.

Watch the trailer here:

