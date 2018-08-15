Star Trek: Discovery makers cast Ethan Peck as Spock, series to return in early 2019

Actor Ethan Peck has been cast in the role of Spock, reports The Hollywood Reporter. He will feature in the second season of the SVoD services' Star Trek: Discovery. Alex Kurtzman, the showrunner released a statement on 14 August saying that they were looking for the right person to embody Spock's "greatest qualities" beyond the obvious ones of "logic, empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion and yearning".

Talking about Peck, Kurtzman mentioned that the actor fit the bill perfectly and was well aware of the fact that he bore an immense responsibility to fill in to the shoes of Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto.

In Star Trek: Discovery, Spock remains the chief science officer, the chief science officer under Captain Christopher Pike (played by Anson Mount).

The trailer of the second season also reveals the fact that Spock will venture out on a new journey; "He took leave," Pike says in a voiceover. "It’s as if he’d run into a question he couldn’t answer,” adds the report.

Spock has a more deep-seated connection to the USS Discovery in the forms of his father, Sarek (James Frain) and foster sister, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

Ethan Peck is also the grandson of notable actor Gregory Peck. Star Trek: Discovery is scheduled to return early in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 09:31 AM