Star Trek comedy animated series gets two-season order from CBS All Access; Rick and Morty writer on board

CBS All Access has given a two-series order for an official Star Trek animation-comedy series titled Star Trek: Lower Decks, and will be helmed by Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan, informed Variety.

In a statement, (via Variety) executive producer Alex Kurtzman expressed his excitement on having Mike Mcmahan on board. "He’s brilliantly funny and knows every inch of every Trek episode, and that’s his secret sauce: he writes with the pure, joyful heart of a true fan. As we broaden the world of Trek to fans of all ages, we’re so excited to include Mike’s extraordinary voice.”

The adult comedy series will revolve round "the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships,” describes the publication.

The name of the series has been derived from a seventh season episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, wherein all the actions of the show's important characters were seen through the eyes of the ship’s junior crew members.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will be the first animated series from CBS All Access and is the series will be one of several Star Trek projects that are in pipeline from the portal. However, this is not the first animated Star Trek series. From 1973-74, NBC used to air Star Trek: The Animated Series featuring a voice cast that included a number of the cast members from the original 1960s series.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 16:19 PM