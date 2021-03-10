Entertainment

Star, Disney India introduce diversity resource group for women, LGBTQ+ employees

'We aim to enrich the viewing experience through authentic and inclusive stories, while nurturing a culture where everyone is seen, heard, and represented,' Disney India said.

Press Trust of India March 10, 2021 11:40:23 IST
Star, Disney India introduce diversity resource group for women, LGBTQ+ employees

Star and Disney India on Monday, 8 March, said it has introduced Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGs), a new diversity resource group for women and LGBTQ+ employees, to foster an equal, inclusive, and bias-free workplace.

These groups will represent and support the diverse communities that make up the workforce and are open to all Star and Disney India employees, the company said in a statement.

Each BERG offers opportunities to network and connect with peers, participate in outreach and mentoring programmes, acquire new skills, and enhance leadership capabilities, it said.

"We are focused on attracting and developing a high-performing workforce at every level and in the process striking a fine gender balance. As India's preferred broadcaster and streaming platform, we aim to enrich the viewing experience through authentic and inclusive stories, while nurturing a culture where everyone is seen, heard, and represented," said Amita Maheshwari, Head – Human Resources, APAC & India, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, The Walt Disney Company.

Updated Date: March 10, 2021 11:40:23 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Television Academy joins hands with firm to evaluate diversity, inclusion policies after Golden Globes backlash
Entertainment

Television Academy joins hands with firm to evaluate diversity, inclusion policies after Golden Globes backlash

Television Academy partners with ReadySet, a consulting firm that aims to make work environments more inclusive.

Watch: Trailer of Anand Gandhi's sci-fi comedy OK Computer, featuring Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte
Entertainment

Watch: Trailer of Anand Gandhi's sci-fi comedy OK Computer, featuring Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte

OK Computer, also starring Jackie Shroff and Rasika Duggal, will begin streaming from 26 March on Disney+Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar postpones Kamathipura series to adhere to new OTT guidelines
Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar postpones Kamathipura series to adhere to new OTT guidelines

Kamathipura's star Meera Chopra revealed the news saying, "As a team we don't want to hurt anybody's sentiments."