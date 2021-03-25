Stanley Tucci, David Tennant to star in Steven Moffat's BBC and Netflix co-production Inside Man
Inside Man will serve as a reunion for Steven Moffat and David Tennant after Doctor Who.
Inside Man, a limited series drama from acclaimed writer Steven Moffat, has found its home in the streamer Netflix.
The series, which hails from BBC, will star Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci in the titular role, along with David Tennant, Dolly Wells, and Lydia West.
According to Deadline, the four-part Hartswood Films series follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.
Inside Man will serve as a reunion for Moffat and Tennant after Doctor Who, and for Wells and West following the writer's Dracula, which was also a co-production between the BBC and Netflix.
Paul McGuigan, who directed Sherlock which was created by Moffat and Mark Gatiss, will helm the series. Alex Mercer is attached to produce the show.
Production on Inside Man will begin later this year.
