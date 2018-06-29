You are here:

Stanley Anderson, Spider-Man and Seinfeld actor, passes away aged 78 from brain cancer

Washington D.C: Noted actor Stanley Anderson has died, a little over a month after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The 78-year-old actor died on 23 June, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

According to deadline.com, Anderson's career in acting commenced on the stage first with the Seattle Repertory Theatre and then the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson won a Helen Hayes Award for best supporting actor for his role in Arena Stage's The Piggy Bank.

Popular for essaying the role of president in multiple flicks, Stanley was best known for his role as Judge Vandelay in Seinfield, an American television sitcom, and for playing Drew Carry's father on ABC's The Drew Carey Show

Among his other films are Spider-Man, The Kid and The Last Shot, to name a few.

Anderson is also known for a number of voiceover ads on National Geographic, Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel, PBS, and the History Channel documentaries, as well as a primary voice for Democratic issues and candidates.

His latest film appearances, according to deadline.com, include Red Dragon, Legally Blonde 2 and Runaway Jury.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 12:21 PM