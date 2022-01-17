Popular stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian married Tracy Alison in Goa as per the Hindu and Christian traditions.

Comedian Kenneth Mathew Sebastian, best known by his stage name Kenny Sebastian, tied the knot with his girlfriend Tracy Alison in Goa. The comedian's friends who attended his wedding gave a glimpse of the nuptials and as per their social media post, the couple tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

“Mr. Handsome Sebastian,” Aakash wrote alongside an image, in which Kenny can be seen sporting a sherwani.

In Aakash’s another Instagram story, he was spotted wearing a white coat with a pink tie. He captioned it, “The groom” and tagged Kenny. The groom and bride can be seen walking down the aisle at church in one of Aakash Gupta’s story and it all looked dreamy.

Take a look at the pictures from the wedding:

Aakash Gupta, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh among others were present at the wedding.