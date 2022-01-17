Entertainment

Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married to Tracy Alison in Goa; see pics

Popular stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian married Tracy Alison in Goa as per the Hindu and Christian traditions.

FP Staff January 17, 2022 08:50:06 IST
Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married to Tracy Alison in Goa; see pics

Kenny Sebastian got married to his girlfriend Tracy Alison. (Photo: Aakash Gupta/Instagram)

Comedian Kenneth Mathew Sebastian, best known by his stage name Kenny Sebastian, tied the knot with his girlfriend Tracy Alison in Goa. The comedian's friends who attended his wedding gave a glimpse of the nuptials and as per their social media post, the couple tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

“Mr. Handsome Sebastian,” Aakash wrote alongside an image, in which Kenny can be seen sporting a sherwani.

Standup comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married to Tracy Alison in Goa see pics

In Aakash’s another Instagram story, he was spotted wearing a white coat with a pink tie. He captioned it, “The groom” and tagged Kenny. The groom and bride can be seen walking down the aisle at church in one of Aakash Gupta’s story and it all looked dreamy.

Standup comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married to Tracy Alison in Goa see pics

Take a look at the pictures from the wedding:

Standup comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married to Tracy Alison in Goa see pics

Standup comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married to Tracy Alison in Goa see pics

Standup comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married to Tracy Alison in Goa see pics

Aakash Gupta, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh among others were present at the wedding.

Updated Date: January 17, 2022 08:53:57 IST

TAGS:

also read

Prem Chopra, wife hospitalised after COVID-19; Alaya F tests negative
Entertainment

Prem Chopra, wife hospitalised after COVID-19; Alaya F tests negative

Prem Chopra and his wife are admitted to a Mumbai hospital and will likely be discharged in a day or two

Explained: Why Ukraine's culture minister is objecting to Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 2 over an 'offensive' character
Entertainment

Explained: Why Ukraine's culture minister is objecting to Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 2 over an 'offensive' character

Oleksandr Tkachenko has complained to Netflix over the 'insulting' portrayal of a character from Kyiv in Emily In Paris 2

'I am an artist, not a variant': R&B singer Omarion reacts to jokes comparing his name to Omicron
Entertainment

'I am an artist, not a variant': R&B singer Omarion reacts to jokes comparing his name to Omicron

Omarion joked in a video that if people run into him in the streets, they don’t need to isolate for five days