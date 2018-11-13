You are here:

Stan Lee passes away: Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman pay tribute to Marvel legend

FP Staff

November 13, 2018 10:01:34 IST

Celebrities offer their thanks, remembrances and condolences in the death of Marvel legend Stan Lee, who died Monday at age 95.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), tweeted a picture of Lee with a condolence message.

He also tweeted a picture of him with fellow Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth, implying that they are stars of the Stan Lee constellation.

Downey, who plays Iron Man in the MCU, also paid tribute to Lee on Instagram.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stan Lee (@therealstanlee) on 

Chris Evans, another Avenger who is missing in the above picture and plays Captain America in the MCU, also tweeted in Lee's memory.

Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine in the MCU, also tweeted his condolence on Twitter. Marvel recently announced a limited series Wolverine: Infinity Watch for next year, that will mark the return of the character to the MCU.

Jeremy Renner, who is also amiss in the picture and plays Hawkeye in the MCU, shared a picture on Instagram.


View this post on Instagram

RIP Stan Lee ! You’re a legend my friend #rip #stanlee

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the MCU, also tweeted. Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018 Chris Pratt, who plays Starlord in the MCU, tweeted a picture with Lee.

Samuel L Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU, tweeted in Lee's memory.

Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, also appreciated the way Lee lived his life.

Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the MCU, tweeted multiple images in Lee's memory.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Russo Brothers issued a statement as well, "“Stan Lee’s imagination helped spawn a universe of characters that inspired both kids and adults around the world for generations. He has become the driver of an incredible lasting legacy for our modern pop culture mythology.”

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the MCU, tweeted a picture with Lee. RIP Stan. Thank you for your brilliance. pic.twitter.com/FIZEt2B5vN — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) November 12, 2018

Evanegline Lily, who plays The Wasp in the MCU, also remembered Lee.

Black Panther actors Letitia Wright, Anthony Mackie, Angela Basset and Winston Duke also paid respect to the Marvel legend.

 

Other celebrities like Seth Rogen, Neil Gaiman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gene Simmons, Lin Manuel Miranda and Neil DeGrasse Tyson offered condolence as well.

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

I was first interviewed for Stan Lee's obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018

To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018

Marvel animated universe alum and Star Wars star Mark Hamill tweeted as well.

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018 The Avengers director Joss Whedon also remembered Lee on Twitter.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also applauded Lee's "extraordinary legacy". No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018 Bob Iger, Chairman, Walt Disney Company, also remembered Lee.

“Original and genius are two very overused words in the world today, but Stan was both. Add irrepressible and irreplaceable, and you begin to describe the man. We have all lost a true superhero. We will greatly miss our friendly neighborhood Stan Lee,” said Tom Rothman, Chairman, Motion Picture Group, Sony Pictures in a statement. Flea of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, who voiced Roller Man in Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, also posted on Instagram.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 10:01 AM

tags: BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Marvel , QnA , Stan Lee

also see

Comic book legend Stan Lee, creator of Marvel Universe and Spider-Man, dies at 95

Comic book legend Stan Lee, creator of Marvel Universe and Spider-Man, dies at 95

John Krasinski on A Quiet Place 2: Have mapped out an idea; hopefully, it's good enough to shoot

John Krasinski on A Quiet Place 2: Have mapped out an idea; hopefully, it's good enough to shoot

Darren Aronofsky on return to India, violence in his films, and why he believes in pushing the audience

Darren Aronofsky on return to India, violence in his films, and why he believes in pushing the audience