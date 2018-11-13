Stan Lee passes away: Kevin Feige teases Marvel legend's cameos in MCU's 2019 films

Stan Lee, the legend who created Marvel's iconic comic book empire, passed away on Monday after complications from a medical emergency. The creative dynamo revolutionised the comic book and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk. Celebrities offered their thanks, remembrances and condolences in the death of the co-creator of Marvel.

Lee, being such a colossal pop phenomenon, was aware of his hold on the comic-book world and things that eventually came out of it. He even made multiple memorable cameos in some big-ticket Marvel projects. A 2017 report had suggested that Lee had recorded several cameos, to be used in future Marvel projects. Feige did not deny or confirm the development but said that but "Stan always appreciated a good surprise."

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke to Variety reflecting on Lee's legacy and his winning outlook which took the Studios to immeasurable heights. Although the Marvel visionary's demise comes as a shock, Feige said he is thankful that Lee got to witness the rise. Heaping praise on his vision, which was way ahead of its time, he singled out Black Panther and its recent massive success, "Stan was not the type to come in and tell us how to be, but he encouraged us to follow his lead. Take Black Panther — people would talk about the importance of the movie and what a brave thing it was for Walt Disney Studios to spend this kind of money on an almost entirely African-American cast — which is entirely true. But look at what Stan Lee and Jack Kirby did in the 1960s, creating that character in the center of the Civil Rights movement."

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 12:10 PM