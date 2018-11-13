Stan Lee dies at 95: Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman pay tribute to Marvel legend

Celebrities offered their thanks, remembrances and condolences after Marvel legend Stan Lee passed away on Monday. Lee died aged 95 at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), tweeted a picture of Lee with a condolence message.

Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human... pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

He also tweeted a picture of him with fellow Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth, implying that they are stars of the Stan Lee constellation.

You let us be extra human... superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation. pic.twitter.com/qmCrNHXUy1 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

Downey, who plays Iron Man in the MCU, also paid tribute to Lee on Instagram.



Chris Evans, another Avenger who is missing in the above picture and plays Captain America in the MCU, also tweeted in Lee's memory.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine in the MCU, also tweeted his condolence on Twitter. Marvel recently announced a limited series Wolverine: Infinity Watch for next year, that will mark the return of the character to the MCU.

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee#Wolverinepic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Jeremy Renner, who is also amiss in the picture and plays Hawkeye in the MCU, shared a picture on Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the MCU, also tweeted. Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018 Chris Pratt, who plays Starlord in the MCU, tweeted a picture with Lee.

Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ryUjG7PL8D — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 12, 2018

Samuel L Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU, tweeted in Lee's memory.

Thank you @TheRealStanLee for the escape from this world & great joy inhabiting the ones you created!! You made so many believe in the good, the heroic, the villainous, the exciting, most of all, you were giving & gracious to us all. RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 12, 2018

Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, also appreciated the way Lee lived his life.

Now that was a life well lived and lived to its fullest. Excelsior! 1922-2018

Thank you Stan Lee, from all your fans. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) November 12, 2018

Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the MCU, tweeted multiple images in Lee's memory.

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to!

#ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War directors Russo Brothers issued a statement as well, "“Stan Lee’s imagination helped spawn a universe of characters that inspired both kids and adults around the world for generations. He has become the driver of an incredible lasting legacy for our modern pop culture mythology.”

Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed... pic.twitter.com/Qt2sZqaNlc — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 12, 2018

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the MCU, tweeted a picture with Lee. RIP Stan. Thank you for your brilliance. pic.twitter.com/FIZEt2B5vN — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) November 12, 2018

Evanegline Lily, who plays The Wasp in the MCU, also remembered Lee.

Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp

.

#liveon #StanLee pic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018

I believe with all my heart that #StanLee would want to be celebrated today. Even through your tears, let’s flood the internet with all the artwork, good, great or awful, that’s ever been created in Stan’s name. #BreakTheInternetForStan #ArtForStan@MarvelStudios @Marvel pic.twitter.com/w9pyY18sZ5 — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018

Black Panther actors Letitia Wright, Anthony Mackie, Angela Basset and Winston Duke also paid respect to the Marvel legend.

Onward and upward to greater glory! Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior! https://t.co/rXLCmk4uiSpic.twitter.com/oQ89AKfkao — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) November 12, 2018

You were a man before your time... now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man... thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnight pic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 12, 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

Other celebrities like Seth Rogen, Neil Gaiman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gene Simmons, Lin Manuel Miranda and Neil DeGrasse Tyson offered condolence as well.

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

I was first interviewed for Stan Lee's obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018

To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018

Legend Godspeed Stan I feel blessed to have Known you . You made this place better and brought joy to everyone you met . Rest In Peace ❤️xo @therealstanlee @marvel… https://t.co/WdWzrxrErs — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) November 12, 2018

thank you, stan, for all that you gave my life. professionally, personally, creatively. and thanks for helping me seem like a cool dad to my kids. EXCELSIOR! @therealstanlee @marvel… https://t.co/4UYRlWIwvx — David Dastmalchian (@Dastmalchian) November 12, 2018

He lives forever through his work. What a giant. With great power comes immortality. pic.twitter.com/t395qw9H0L — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 12, 2018

Marvel animated universe alum and Star Wars star Mark Hamill tweeted as well.

Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own - one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther. Stan Lee RIP: 1922 - 2018 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 12, 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018 The Avengers director Joss Whedon also remembered Lee on Twitter.

Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die. Now THAT’S thinking ahead. Thanks for so much of my life. You’ll never not be in it. — Joss Whedon (@joss) November 12, 2018

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also applauded Lee's "extraordinary legacy". No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018 Bob Iger, Chairman, Walt Disney Company, also remembered Lee.

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect." –Bob Igerhttps://t.co/pLTKx1R0dF pic.twitter.com/Uj9fqHpZXg — Disney (@Disney) November 12, 2018

“Original and genius are two very overused words in the world today, but Stan was both. Add irrepressible and irreplaceable, and you begin to describe the man. We have all lost a true superhero. We will greatly miss our friendly neighborhood Stan Lee,” said Tom Rothman, Chairman, Motion Picture Group, Sony Pictures in a statement. Flea of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, who voiced Roller Man in Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, also posted on Instagram.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 12:52 PM