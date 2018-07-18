Stan Dragoti, director of Love at First Bite, The Man With One Red Shoe passes away aged 85

Noted filmmaker Stan Dragoti, who directed the popular comedies such as Love at First Bite and Mr. Mom passed away at the age of 85.

Dragoti died on 13 July at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles, his wife, Yolanda, told The Hollywood Reporter. He had been battling several health problems ever since his open-heart surgery four years ago, she said.

Dragoti was born in Manhattan on 1932 to parents who were Albanian immigrants. As per a Variety report, he went to Cooper Union College and later the Visual Arts College. This was followed by him working at several New York City advertising agencies.

Dragoti marked his Hollywood debut by writing and directing Dirty Little Billy (1972), a Western about the early years of the outlaw Billy the Kid (played by Michael J. Pollard). The film was co-written by Charlie Moss, with whom he formed a creative partnership during his advertising days at Wells Rich Greene ad agency, as per a report by The Wrap.

His filmography includes the great Dracula spoof starring George Hamilton as the Count, Love at First Bite (1979), The Man With One Red Shoe (1985), starring Tom Hanks. He also received story credit for Mr. Mom.

Dragoti was caught attempting to smuggle drugs at Germany airport which resulted in him staying in jail for eight week. According to a story by People magazine , Dragoti confessed to succumbing to drugs, "I guess you could say I was not strong enough to take the pain."

Dragoti is survived by his wife, Yolanda.

