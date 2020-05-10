SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya opts out of maiden production Aakasavani over creative differences with director

SS Karthikeya, son of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, on Saturday confirmed he has opted out of his maiden Telugu production Aakasavani, a period drama.

Karthikeya confirmed his decision in a statement and said, “It has been quite a journey so far as a producer. Working on Aakasavani has been one hell of a learning experience that I shall cherish for a lifetime. However, some good sojourns have to end. As much as I was excited about the project and decided to give it my all, I am so equally dedicated to the other project which I’m working as a line producer, and sometimes that prevents the much-deserved time I’d like to dedicate to the film.”

Read the statement here

Some journeys have to come to an unexpected end...

— S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) May 9, 2020

Karthikeya further clarified that the creative differences with the director of the film, Ashwin Gangaraju, has prompted him to take this decision. “With an amazing crew in place, progress has been great on the film. However, over time we have realised that the creative vision of the director and I is different and I felt it would be appropriate to make it easy for the team by handing over the project to someone whose ideas are in sync with the vision of the film,” he added.

Ashwin, in a statement, said that it was a great experience working with his dear friend Karthikeya. "Unfortunately, we have our own responsibilities and creative choices. Hence we have decided to part ways amicably as we respect and understand each other."

Check out his post here

— Ashwin Gangaraju (@AshwinGangaraju) May 9, 2020

The project has been handed over to producer A Padmanabha Reddy of AU&I Studios Pvt Ltd.

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 12:02:26 IST