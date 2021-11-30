While Ram Charan portrays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR will be enacting the character of Komaram Bheem. Among those who appear in RRR are Ajay Devan, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

Director SS Rajamouli has announced the release date of the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming magnum opus RRR. Last week, Rajamouli travelled to Bengaluru, and Chennai to unveil the music video of Janani from the movie. He has also promised that there will be a grand pre-release event with the presence of the full cast and crew in multiple cities ahead of the film’s release.

“DECEMBER 3rd… RRR Trailer Day…(sic),” he tweeted. Rajamouli has been touring across the country to promote the film, which is due in January next year.

RRR, set in the 1920s, is said to be produced on a budget of Rs 350 crore. The fictional film is said to be inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film's release days has shifted multiple times due to the lockdown but the makers finally zeroed down on 7 January, a week ahead of ausipicious festival of Makar Sankranthi.

At the box office, the film will compete with several other much anticipated films including Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiyawadi.

Another highlight will be the artistic collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli on a film very soon. This will mark their first collaboration together. Rajamouli will begin work on this script following the release of RRR. The film will be based on a unique genre that both the directors haven't explored in their respective careers.

