The makers of RRR announced that they are yet to complete shooting two songs for the film.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action movie RRR is nearing completion, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The Telugu film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Kumaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The much-anticipated movie, which commenced principal photography in November 2018, resumed filming in October last year, nearly seven months after the shoot was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shoot of RRR was again put on hold after the Telangana government imposed a lockdown from May 12 during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The team started filming from 21 June after the government lifted the shutdown in the state.

In a post on the official Twitter page of the film, the makers revealed that they are short of shooting two songs to wrap the production. In addition to this, the lead actors have also wrapped dubbing the film in two languages.

Here is the update

Moving at a rapid pace

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Earlier this year, the makers announced that the film will be released theatrically on 13 October in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)