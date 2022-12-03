SS Rajamouli wins the Best Director award at New York Film Critics Circle for his blockbuster RRR

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is indeed having a glorious year, and it can’t be said enough. In the form of his recent magnum opus RRR, the magical storyteller gave the Indian film industry a game changer for 2022. After winning audiences at home and shattering several box office records, RRR doesn’t seem to be in a mood of slowing down and has now turned out to be quite a global phenomenon. Wondering what we are trying to say? It seems that months of the wait were worth it, as RRR, a colonial India-set historical drama, has opened its account at the international awards circuit. Yes. Bringing yet another great news to its crew, Rajamouli on Friday has been honoured with Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle, which marks the movie’s first major win at an international platform.

Announcing the big news, the official Twitter page of RRR took to its account and shared Rajamouli’s picture, with the backdrop of his movie’s poster. While sharing the news, the cast and crew of the movie expressed their happiness and conveyed their thanks to the jury, for recognising their work. The caption read, “SS Rajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! New York Film Critics Circle. Words can’t do justice to describe how happy and proud we are…Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising RRR Movie.”

. @SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! 🤩⚡️ @NYFCC Words can’t do justice to describe how happy and proud we are… Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie. pic.twitter.com/zQmen3sz51 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 3, 2022



For those who don’t know, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest critics group in the United States, which was founded in 1935. It includes members from newspapers, magazines, and online publications. This acclaimed group will hand out Rajamouli’s due honour at a dinner in early January.

Coming back to the movie, RRR features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan as the lead characters, while Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt were seen essaying prominent roles. Released in March this year, the film revolves around the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie was well received by both audiences and critics, so much so that it reportedly bagged over ₹1200 crore worldwide. Recently makers applied RRR for consideration in 14 Oscar categories.

