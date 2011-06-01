SRK stands by Ra.One’s producer Morani

But he knows nothing of Cineyug founder’s investments. That when he ‘hardly knows about his own personal stuff’.

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s blue-eyed avatar as G.One, the superhero of his next film RA.One, was released at Imax Wadala on Tuesday. But his association with Karim Morani, accused in the 2G scam, who was imprisoned on Monday, was what intrigued the media present. Especially because Morani replaced Bobby Chawla as RA.One’s producer.

“Lots of us have a relationship with Cineyug and the Morani brothers. They have been part of the film industry for years, even before I joined it. They are good people. The case is sub judice now and whatever the law has to do, it will do because all of us are very law abiding too. The course has to be followed,” said.

Nothing changes on the personal level, he added. “The reason: he is the producer of the film because our main producer, Bobby Chawla, who we write as our own superhero, is very sick and in the hospital, so I needed him to fill in and I asked my friend to fill in and he did a great job... About the person’s investments and all, I would not know. I hardly know about my own personal stuff.”

And when a reporter probed him further, SRK cut him short, “Khamakhaa is story ko aise mat banao ki mujhe usme involve kar lo ki achhi khabar ban jaaye. Pehle dekha hua tum sab ke channels main – and with all my love for you, kaafi bakwaas hai. Let’s not go there. People are in trouble. There is an issue. It has to be sorted out. The law is there, it will be taken care of. By making it sensational and involving other film industry people into it, it will be a good news item maybe for a day… Whatever needs to be done, I am sure the enforcement force is much better informed than you are.”

Karim’s daughter, Zoa, debuts in Always Kabhi Kabhi, directed by Roshan Abbas and produced under SRK’s Red Chillies banner. The film stars Pakistan’s prince of pop, Ali Zafar, Satyajeet Dubey and Brazilian model-turned actress, Giselli Monteiro, who made a splash in Love Aaj Kal. It releases on 17 June. At the event, he also shared anecdotes like being incapacitated by his body suit and harness; neither could he eat food nor go to the bathroom. As a result, he lost almost seven kilograms.