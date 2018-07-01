You are here:

SRK completes 26 years in Bollywood; Celeb spotting at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Shah Rukh Khan completes 26 years in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan has, over the years, cemented his position as the ultimate romantic superstar of Bollywood. He completed 26 years in the Hindi film industry.

Sanju new poster features Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

While critics and audience alike have been raving about Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Sanju, the makers of the film released a new poster that features Kapoor along with Sanjay Dutt. They are seen thanking the audience for their support. The film is touted to cross the Rs 100 cr mark within three days of its theatrical release.

Tumhari Sulu reunion with Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul

The 2017 slice-of-life film Tumhari Sulu has been lauded and appreciated by everyone. The film, the cast (leading lady Vidya Balan and her on-screen husband Manav Kaul) have been conferred with numerous awards throughout the year.

Nana Patekar's Marathi film Natasamrat gets a Gujarati remake

#Natsamrat in Gujarati... Adaptation of Marathi hit #Natsamrat... Jhamu Sughand presentation [he had presented #Lagaan, #HumDilDeChukeSanam and #Rangeela]... Stars Siddharth Randeria, Manoj Joshi and Dipika Chikhalia Topiwala... Directed by Jayant Gilatar... 30 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/KvI3b07tu3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2018

Nana Patekar's acting talent is widely known across movie industries in the country. His 2016 Marathi film Natasamrat saw a tremendously positive response. The film is now being made in Gujarati under Jhamu Sugandh's production banner.

Keanu Reeve's Siberia poster

Keanu Reeves... PVR Pictures to release #Siberia on 20 July 2018 in India... Poster: pic.twitter.com/CdZcUoly3O — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2018

Keanu Reeves' romantic thriller Siberia will release in India on 20 July. The film also features Pasha D Lychnikoff and Molly Ringwald. Penned by Scott B Smith, Siberia is being brought to India by PVR Pictures. Siberia tells the story of an American diamond merchant, who travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin.

Priyanka Chopra on the digital cover of Allure

Casual #bts @allure A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 30, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

Bollywood's global icon Priyanka Chopra introduced her fans to the digital cover of the popular magazine Allure; the cover features the Quantico star in a wide range of moods, attires and getups.

Bollywood celebrities at Akash Ambani-Shlok Mehta wedding bash

Trio ✨✨ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jul 1, 2018 at 12:39am PDT

MINE✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

My girls. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 30, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT

Date night again ! A post shared by Ekta❤️myVEERES (@ektaravikapoor) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:31pm PDT

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani tied the knot with Shloka Mehta. In attendance were the who's who of Bollywood including SRK, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra to name a few.

