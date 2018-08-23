You are here:

SRK, AbRam wish fans on Eid; Ranveer Singh calls Dharmendra 'one in a million': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ranveer Singh calls Dharmendra 'one in a million'

👑💪🏽 @aapkadharam #oneinamillion 😘 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 22, 2018 at 6:27pm PDT

The Padmaavat actor shared a throwback photo of him pecking veteran actor Dharmendra's cheek. Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba while Dharmendra's next release is the comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with Dangal co-stars

Eid Mubarak A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Aug 22, 2018 at 2:25am PDT

Eid Mubarak ♥️ A post shared by Sanya Malhotra ✨💥⬇️ (@sanyamalhotra_) on Aug 22, 2018 at 7:46am PDT

♥️ A post shared by Sanya Malhotra ✨💥⬇️ (@sanyamalhotra_) on Aug 22, 2018 at 7:48am PDT



Aamir Khan along with his wife Kiran Rao celebrated Eid with his Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, whose next venture is Panga with Kangana Ranaut were also in attendance.

Sonam Kapoor praises 8-year old for donating savings to Kerala relief

At the age of 8, Anupriya has a heart of gold 🌟https://t.co/6uC2NZfUIP — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 22, 2018

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and praised 8-year old Anupriya from Tamil Nadu for donating Rs 9000, which were her piggie bank savings, to Kerala relief. Anupriya had been saving money for the past four years for a bicycle.

AbRam joins SRK to wish fans on Eid

Thank u again.... pic.twitter.com/82WYxfNbC1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak to everyone. May Allah bless each and all with health and happiness. Thank u for coming home and making the celebrations every time so special. Love from my whole family to u. pic.twitter.com/jbfOi6V7Is — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 22, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam wished his fans, gathered outside his house, Eid Mubarak. The actor even tweeted a photo of the crowd thanking the fans who had come to see him.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West vacation together

Kim Kardashian posted a photo with her husband Kanye West. She wrote that the rapper prefers staying indoors but she had convinced him to step out to get a picture clicked.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 16:48 PM