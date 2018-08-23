SRK, AbRam wish fans on Eid; Ranveer Singh calls Dharmendra 'one in a million': Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Ranveer Singh calls Dharmendra 'one in a million'
The Padmaavat actor shared a throwback photo of him pecking veteran actor Dharmendra's cheek. Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba while Dharmendra's next release is the comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.
Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with Dangal co-stars
Eid Mubarak A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on
♥️ A post shared by Sanya Malhotra ✨💥⬇️ (@sanyamalhotra_) on
Aamir Khan along with his wife Kiran Rao celebrated Eid with his Dangal co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, whose next venture is Panga with Kangana Ranaut were also in attendance.
Sonam Kapoor praises 8-year old for donating savings to Kerala relief
At the age of 8, Anupriya has a heart of gold 🌟https://t.co/6uC2NZfUIP
— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 22, 2018
Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and praised 8-year old Anupriya from Tamil Nadu for donating Rs 9000, which were her piggie bank savings, to Kerala relief. Anupriya had been saving money for the past four years for a bicycle.
AbRam joins SRK to wish fans on Eid
Thank u again.... pic.twitter.com/82WYxfNbC1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 22, 2018
Eid Mubarak to everyone. May Allah bless each and all with health and happiness. Thank u for coming home and making the celebrations every time so special. Love from my whole family to u. pic.twitter.com/jbfOi6V7Is
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 22, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam wished his fans, gathered outside his house, Eid Mubarak. The actor even tweeted a photo of the crowd thanking the fans who had come to see him.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West vacation together
On vacay he just likes to sleep but I got him out for 5 mins for a pic A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
Kim Kardashian posted a photo with her husband Kanye West. She wrote that the rapper prefers staying indoors but she had convinced him to step out to get a picture clicked.
Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 16:48 PM