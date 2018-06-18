Sriram Raghavan, Dinesh Vijan come together for biopic on Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal

The director of Varun Dhawan starrer Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan's next will be a biopic based on the life of the late second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who died at the age of 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

The news of the biopic was also revealed by the production house on Twitter.

#DineshVijan & #SriramRaghavan team up once again after #Badlapur to bring to life the spectacular story of Param Vir Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal! pic.twitter.com/fu8iUcRZKG — Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) June 18, 2018

The film, tentatively titled Arun, will be written by Ritesh Shah, who also penned the script of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink.

The news of this film was confirmed by produced Dinesh Vijayan of Maddock Films, "When I heard the story of Arun Khetarapal, I was inspired. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. What he did and the kind of life he lived was absolutely exemplary and unbelievable."

He also added, "We are doing our homework. Reading all the literature available because I think it is a huge responsibility to make a film with such an inspirational message. Sriram is one of the most talented directors around, and Ritesh is as passionate, so I feel it's the perfect team."

The script of the film is likely to be finalised in the coming weeks, post which the casting process will begin. The makers will need six months of preparation and the film is expected to go on floors next year mid by May or June.

Arun will be the second collaboration between director Raghavan and Vijayan.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 13:05 PM