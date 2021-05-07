Sriprada, best known for appearing in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, passes away after COVID-19 complications
Actor Sriprada, who acted in Hindi and Bhojpuri movies, died due to COVID-19 complications on Wednesday. She was 54.
The news of her demise was shared by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on its official Twitter handle. "She died due to COVID-19 complications on Saturday," CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl told PTI.
Sripada started her career in 1978 with Purana Purush and was known for appearing in popular films such as Dharam Sankat, Sholay Aur Toofan, Intaqam Ke Sholay, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Aakhir Kaun Thi Woh?, Lootere Pyar Ke and Hum To Ho Gayi Ni Tohar.
#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of #SriPrada (Member since March 1989) @Djariwalla @actormanojjoshi @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @deepakqazir @NupurAlankar @abhhaybhaargava @sanjaymbhatia @rajeshwarisachd @neelukohliactor @JhankalRavi @rakufired @GhanshyamSriv19 pic.twitter.com/8b4Ynm3iMt
— CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) May 5, 2021
