Press Trust of India May 07, 2021 13:18:34 IST
Actor Sriprada, who acted in Hindi and Bhojpuri movies, died due to COVID-19 complications on Wednesday. She was 54.

The news of her demise was shared by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on its official Twitter handle. "She died due to COVID-19 complications on Saturday," CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl told PTI.

Sripada started her career in 1978 with Purana Purush and was known for appearing in popular films such as Dharam Sankat, Sholay Aur Toofan, Intaqam Ke Sholay, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Aakhir Kaun Thi Woh?, Lootere Pyar Ke and Hum To Ho Gayi Ni Tohar.

Updated Date: May 07, 2021 13:18:34 IST

