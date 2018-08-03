Srinivasa Kalyanam trailer: Nithiin, Rashi Khanna's film brings the big fat South Indian wedding to screen

Srinivasa Kalyanam, starring Nithiin and Rashi Khanna, presents the South Indian big fat wedding on the silver screen. Loaded with traditions, family values and colourful rituals, Srinivasa Kalyanam is all about the coming together of two families, post a typical romantic love story.

The trailer of this upcoming Telugu drama starts off with the leads, who seem to be head over heels about each other and are all set to take their relationship to the next level. While the families are introduced, Prakash Raj, playing Rashi's father, and Jayasudha, in the role of Nithin's mother, are introduced as pivotal characters to the plot.

Jayasudha's dialogues and monologues take us through the concept of Srinivasa Kalyanam and the grand wedding that the story revolves around. The two-minute trailer impresses by showcasing the festival weddings are in Andhra Pradesh and the lifelong memories associated with the same. The film also has Rajendraprasad, Nandita Sweta and Aamani in important supporting roles.

Remember that time when two big families came together in Mahesh Babu-starrer Murari or even Sooraj Barjatya's Vivaah for that matter. Srinivasa Kalyanam follows such movies in terms of context. While there is no plot twist hinted anywhere in the trailer, all eyes are now on this family drama to either entertain or move audience.

Directed by Vegesna Satish, Srinivasa Kalyanam also has a very traditional and lovely sound track by Mickey J Meyer, known best for his works in the recent blockbusters Mahanati and Leader. Co-produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the film is slated to release worldwide on 9 August.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 10:35 AM