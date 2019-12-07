You are here:

Srijit Mukherji, noted Bengali filmmaker, marries Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila in private ceremony in Kolkata

Noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji married popular Bangladeshi model-turned-actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila in a simple ceremony in Kolkata on Friday, state reports.

The actress, who is also a development worker, tied the knot with Mukherji at his South Kolkata flat.

After their formal registry, the couple held a small get together in their residence, which was attended by famous personalities such as actors Rudraneel Ghosh and Jisshu Sengupta, and poet and songwriter Srijato.

Mithila, who is presently the head of Early Childhood Development Programme at the BRAC International, had earlier married Bangladeshi musician Tahsan Rahman in 2006. The couple got divorced in 2017. The actress has a daughter from her earlier marriage.

Srijit posted about the news, with a sweet poem penned by singer and songwriter Kabir Suman.

The King and I.

The couple were reportedly together for quite some time now, and there were speculations Mukherji would soon marry the actress.

His 2015 film Chotushkone won him two national awards, one for direction and the other for best screenplay. He recently made the much-acclaimed Vinci Da, which features noted Bengali actors Rudranil Ghosh and Ritwick Chakroborty. The film was both a commercial success and garnered positive reviews from critics.

