You are here:

Sridevi's wax figure unveiled by husband Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Asian News International

Sep 04, 2019 15:05:31 IST

Boney Kapoor along with his two daughters Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor on Wednesday unveiled the wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sridevi at Madame Tussauds.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news alongside two pictures from the event.

The first picture shows the legendary actor immortalised in her 'Hawa Hawai' avatar from Mr. India. The figure shows her donning a golden dress with matching accessories.

In the second picture, Boney, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor are seen posing with the wax statue of Sridevi.

Check out the post


View this post on Instagram

Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi unveil the wax statue of #Sridevi at Madame Tussauds #Singapore.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on

Madame Tussauds decided to announce the addition of Srivedi's wax figure as a tribute to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary on 13 August.

Sridevi passed away on 24 February in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Her last film was Mom for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 15:11:28 IST

tags: Boney Kapoor , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chaalbaaz , Chandni , Janhvi Kapoor , Khushi Kapoor , Lamhe , Madame Tussauds Singapore , Mr. India , Nagina , Sadma , Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan , Sridevi , wax figure

also see

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl first look — Janhvi Kapoor prepares to take flight as one of the first female IAF pilots

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl first look — Janhvi Kapoor prepares to take flight as one of the first female IAF pilots

Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Day 1: Katrina Kaif turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra, dons black lehenga on ramp

Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Day 1: Katrina Kaif turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra, dons black lehenga on ramp

Akshay Kumar has a doppelganger in Kashmir; viral photo takes over social media

Akshay Kumar has a doppelganger in Kashmir; viral photo takes over social media