Sridevi's wax figure unveiled by husband Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Boney Kapoor along with his two daughters Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor on Wednesday unveiled the wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sridevi at Madame Tussauds.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news alongside two pictures from the event.

The first picture shows the legendary actor immortalised in her 'Hawa Hawai' avatar from Mr. India. The figure shows her donning a golden dress with matching accessories.

In the second picture, Boney, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor are seen posing with the wax statue of Sridevi.

Madame Tussauds decided to announce the addition of Srivedi's wax figure as a tribute to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary on 13 August.

Sridevi passed away on 24 February in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Her last film was Mom for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 15:11:28 IST