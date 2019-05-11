You are here:

Sridevi's Mom releases in China; 'hope people will connect with the film,' says Boney Kapoor

FP Staff

May 11, 2019 11:24:09 IST

Late actor Sridevi’s last film Mom released in China on 11 May. Her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, took to Twitter to announce the news and said he hopes the film connects with moviegoers in the country.

Mom was Sridevi's last film as a lead actor after she passed away in a tragic accident in Dubai in February, 2018.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film shows Sridevi as a mother who sets out to seek justice for her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who was raped. The film also stars Akshay Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in the movie. The film was previously released in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the UK, the US, Singapore and the Czech Republic.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 11:45:16 IST

