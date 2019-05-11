Sridevi's Mom releases in China; 'hope people will connect with the film,' says Boney Kapoor

Late actor Sridevi’s last film Mom released in China on 11 May. Her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, took to Twitter to announce the news and said he hopes the film connects with moviegoers in the country.

Mom releases in China today. An emotional moment for me. Thank you @ZeeStudios_ for spreading Sri’s last film to such wider audiences. I hope people will connect with the film there too. @SrideviBKapoor @MomTheMovie pic.twitter.com/VgAtGiuG9H — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) May 10, 2019

Mom was Sridevi's last film as a lead actor after she passed away in a tragic accident in Dubai in February, 2018.

Also read Mom movie review: Goddess Sridevi is lost to Bollywood’s eternal clichés on sexual assault

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film shows Sridevi as a mother who sets out to seek justice for her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who was raped. The film also stars Akshay Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in the movie. The film was previously released in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the UK, the US, Singapore and the Czech Republic.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 11:45:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.