Sridevi's final film Mom to hit theatres in China on 22 March; release date announced with new poster

FP Staff

Feb 26, 2019 15:30:57 IST

Legendary actress Sridevi's final major film Mom is gearing up for its release in China. The revenge thriller, directed by Ravi Udaywar, hit screens in India on 7 July, 2017 and marked the actress' 300th film. The maker announced that the film is set to come to China theatres on 22 March with a new poster.

The film will be distributed by Zee Studios International.

Starring Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles, Mom saw Sridevi as an aggrieved mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter (Sajal Ali), after her rapists are acquitted by the court.

At the 63rd Filmfare Awards, the film received six nominations, including Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) for Sridevi and Best Supporting Actor for Siddiqui. The film also won Sridevi a National Award. Upon release, Mom grossed Rs 65 crores worldwide, and was declared a critical and commercial success.

The iconic actress passed away on the night of 24 February, 2018 in Dubai due to accidental drowning. On the occasion of her first death anniversary, many Bollywood celebrities remembered the actress, including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Raveena Tandon.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 15:30:57 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , China , MOM , Sridevi

