Sridevi's films to be screened by I&B ministry to mark late screen icon's 55th birth anniversary

FP Staff

Aug,13 2018 15:48:43 IST

On Sridevi's 55th birth anniversary, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's Film Division has announced that it will be screening her films in the Film Division auditorium in New Delhi, reports Mid-Day.

File image of Sridevi

Between today and tomorrow, the screen legend's fans will be able to watch some of her finest Bollywood movies such as Mom, Lamhe, Mr India, English Vinglish and Sadma. Responding to the news, her husband, producer Boney Kapoor told the publication: "This is a special moment for us. The Film Division has chosen to screen some of her finest work on her birth anniversary. The family is grateful for this tribute. Her legacy lives on."

Bollywood Art Project also announced that it is building an 18 feet tall mural painting of her on a wall on Chapel Road, Bandra, Mumbai to pay homage to the late actress.

In a career spanning five decades, Sridevi's repertoire of films rightfully earned her the moniker of India's 'first lady superstar'. Sridevi left the nation in a state of shock after accidentally drowning in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel in February, 2018.

Just months after her passing, her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dharma Productions' Dhadak.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 15:48 PM

