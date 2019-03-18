Sridevi Bungalow teaser 2: Priya Prakash Varrier plays a lonely actress in Prasanth Mambully's suspense thriller

The first teaser of Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow had created a furore on Twitter, with netizens slamming the film over insensitive portrayal of veteran late actress Sridevi. It was also served with a legal notice by Boney Kapoor in January.

Now, the makers have unveiled the second official teaser from Priya Prakash Varrier's Hindi debut film. From the looks of it, the film appears to be a edge-of-the seat suspense thriller.

The trailer begins with a conversation between Varrier, who plays an actress called Sridevi in the film, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Sridevi, who leads a lonely life, narrates how she has been proposed for marriage by various men, but she has never felt loved. The scene quickly changes, when a raspy voice warns in a voicever that soon, the ugly realities of her life will be disclosed to the world.

The first teaser had a shot of a bathtub with a woman’s legs dangling out, an image which viewers have found to be similar to how veteran actress Sridevi died. The late actor was found dead in the bathtub of her Dubai hotel room in early 2018. The official cause of death was declared as accidental drowning.

Varrier had later stated that 'Sridevi' is merely the character's name and that the audience should decide for themselves whether the film has anything to do with the late actress at all.

Popular as the 'wink girl', Varrier became an overnight sensation for her expressions in the teaser song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from her Malayalam movie Oru Aadar Love.

