Sridevi Bungalow: Arbaaz Khan joins Priya Varrier's Hindi debut, will play Bollywood superstar

Arbaaz Khan has come on board Priya Prakash Varrier's Hindi debut Sridevi Bungalow, reports Pune Mirror. Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Prasanth Mampully, Sridevi Bungalow will chart the life of an actress named Sridevi, who leads a successful but lonely life.

Even with Dabangg 3 currently under production, Arbaaz has said yes to Sridevi Bungalow. Prasanth confirmed the news to the publication saying that the actor-producer will play a Bollywood superstar in the film and that his role will be crucial to the plot. His character will be called Arbaaz Khan in the film.

Mampully also stated that 80 percent of filming has been completed and the remaining portions will be shot in Mumbai. The filmmaker quashed the reports of the film being based on late Bollywood veteran Sridevi, producer Boney Kapoor's wife. "I had been busy writing this script for the last two years and even tried to cast Kangana (Ranaut) for the lead role but she couldn’t do the film because of her hectic schedule. I think Priya is apt for the character and has played the role well. I had selected her bearing in mind that the film can be released in South India as well," the director said to Pune Mirror.

Prasanth admitted that his team received a legal notice from Boney telling them not to use Sridevi's name in the film or the title, but the director chose to go ahead with it anyway, since Sridevi is quite a common name. He even replied to the letter saying he would be unable to alter his title and is currently waiting for Boney's response.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 10:48:50 IST