You are here:

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal offer condolences

Asian News International

Apr 21, 2019 16:40:39 IST

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities are condemning the serial bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka amid Easter celebrations on Sunday.

While expressing their grief, many Bollywood celebrities extended prayers for the people in Sri Lanka.

Anushka Sharma in a tweet wrote, "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in Sri Lanka."

"Prayers for SriLanka," tweeted actor Vicky Kaushal.

Veteran actor Boman Irani tweeted, "Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from SriLanka."

The Sri-Lanka born Indian actress, Jacqueline Fernandez also took to Twitter to express her grief and tweeted, "Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop !"

"My heartfelt condolences & prayers are with the families affected in #Srilanka," tweeted Sidharth Malhotra.

"What a sad day !! To attack families and children going to church on #EasterSunday ??!" Huma Qureshi also grieved the blasts.

"Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected," actor Arjun Kapoor tweeted.

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina also condemned the dastardly blasts in Sri Lanka and laid out their prayers to the people.

The death toll in eight coordinated bomb blasts that hit a number of high-end hotels and churches in Sri Lanka rose to 207.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 18:17:10 IST

tags: Anushka Sharma , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Huma Qureshi , Jacqueline Fernandez , Sri Lanka , Sri Lanka bomb blast , Vicky Kaushal

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Vicky Kaushal to reportedly reunite with Uri director Aditya Dhar for film based on Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal to reportedly reunite with Uri director Aditya Dhar for film based on Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal fractures cheekbone while shooting for Bhanu Pratap Singh's untitled horror film

Vicky Kaushal fractures cheekbone while shooting for Bhanu Pratap Singh's untitled horror film

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on Zero debacle, upcoming projects at Beijing International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on Zero debacle, upcoming projects at Beijing International Film Festival