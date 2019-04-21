Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal offer condolences

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities are condemning the serial bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka amid Easter celebrations on Sunday.

While expressing their grief, many Bollywood celebrities extended prayers for the people in Sri Lanka.

Anushka Sharma in a tweet wrote, "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in Sri Lanka."

"Prayers for SriLanka," tweeted actor Vicky Kaushal.

Veteran actor Boman Irani tweeted, "Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from SriLanka."

Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from #SriLanka. Had stayed at the hotels & it‘s heartbreaking to even imagine the situation.

The Sri-Lanka born Indian actress, Jacqueline Fernandez also took to Twitter to express her grief and tweeted, "Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop !"

"My heartfelt condolences & prayers are with the families affected in #Srilanka," tweeted Sidharth Malhotra.

"What a sad day !! To attack families and children going to church on #EasterSunday ??!" Huma Qureshi also grieved the blasts.

"Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected," actor Arjun Kapoor tweeted.

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina also condemned the dastardly blasts in Sri Lanka and laid out their prayers to the people.

The death toll in eight coordinated bomb blasts that hit a number of high-end hotels and churches in Sri Lanka rose to 207.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 18:17:10 IST

