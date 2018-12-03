Sreesanth back in Bigg Boss 12 house after being briefly hospitalised due to emotional breakdown

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and former cricketer Sreesanth was taken to a hospital in Lonavala after he complained of severe pain. Before being brought out of the house, he had locked himself up in the bathroom after being reprimanded by Salman Khan for his conduct with the other housemates.

He refused to step out even as Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary repeatedly requested him to. Soon, he started hitting his head against the wall which reportedly affected his health. Among all the contestants competing this season, Sreesanth is known to be emotionally unstable and volatile.

Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, his wife, confirmed the news on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet and revealed that he was back in the house. "When I read about Sree being taken to the hospital I got very worried. Spoke to the team. He had severe pain so was taken to hospital for checkup and X-ray. He's back in BB house now. Nothing to worry. Thank you so much for ur love and concern, (sic)" India Today quoted her tweet.

Sreesanth had come under fire in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for making uncharitable remarks against Surbhi Rana and women in general. He was asked to keep his behaviour in check by the host.

