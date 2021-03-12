Sreekaram movie review: Sharwanand's performance, noble intentions anchor a predictable, didactic narrative

Sreekaram has its shares of ups and downs in terms of storytelling, but the questions it raises and its emotional quotient salvage the film to an extent.

Telugu cinema’s tryst with the farming crisis is an age old phenomenon and there’s no dearth of films that portray heroes as messiah to the farmers. Sharwanand starrer Sreekaram is the latest addition to this league; however, what sets it apart is how rooted it is and what the hero does to address the issue. It tells us that farming can be profitable too, and that the youth should lead the way by looking at farming as any other occupation. The emphasis on dignity of labour is ubiquitous in the film and it has a strong emotional core that strikes the right chord. Yet, the storytelling itself lacks zing and the narrative falls flat, even though it succeeds in conveying the message.

Sreekaram is the story of Karthik (Sharwanand), a youngster who works as a software engineer in Hyderabad. His parents live in a small village near Tirupati and his father is quite proud of his accomplishments. His friend, Chaitra (Priyanka Arul Mohan) is deeply in love with him and wants to marry him. Despite all this, Karthik has a plan of his own - he wants to be a farmer. The rest of the story is about what happens when he breaks the news at home.

There’s a beautiful line in the film where Karthik states that most people return to their villages only on two occasions - festivals and deaths. The rest of the time, the houses are all locked and except for a few people, no one stays in the village because there’s nothing to do. Farming isn’t profitable anymore and the debts keep piling up year after year. Sreekaram gives us a stark reality check about life in the countryside, and how most people go to cities and do odd jobs to make a living. When Karthik discovers what his uncle does in the city, it shatters him. In another instance, another villager rues that he isn’t able to take care of his mother despite working in the city because he’s so busy all the time. Director Kishore tells us the truth in the simplest of terms, without turning it into a sermon about how life in a village is better compared to cities. The fear of shattered dreams and debts keep people away from their roots.

The film is seemingly inspired from several real-life stories where people have gone back to farming and found success too. It drives home the message that anything is possible if people remain united and use modern methods while cultivating their lands. So far, so good. At the same time, Sreekaram feels bland because nothing remarkable happens in the story. The conflict and the drama in the story are subdued to a large extent, and it hinges way too much on the honesty that Sharwanand brings to the screen. The proceedings get a tad too predictable and the drama itself feels like a TED Talk which a successful entrepreneur would give about how he made a difference.

But there’s something remarkably honest about what Sreekaram wants to say and its emotional subtext, especially that of the bonding between Karthik and his father Keshavulu (Rao Ramesh), is well portrayed. Sharwanand shines as the kind-hearted young man who wants to give back to the village which has shaped his personality. His conversations with Rao Ramesh, who is the emotional anchor in the film, are among the best segments in the story. Priyanka Arul Mohan, who plays Sharwanand’s romantic interest, has a good screen presence and plays her part with plenty of exuberance, even if her role feels unidimensional. Sai Kumar gets a meaty role as a money lender, whose greed and jealousy ruins many lives, and he aces the role.

In the end, you notice the good intentions and the honesty with which Sreekaram wants to bring the farming crisis and the state of villages to the forefront. It finds a simple solution to the problem and tells us life opens plenty of doors for us, if we have the will to follow our heart. It doesn’t try to do anything remarkable in terms of storytelling, but then it has enough emotional heft to take the subject seriously.

Rating: ***