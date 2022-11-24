Once I had asked Shyam Benegal, known for his scathing powerful social commentary, what his forthcoming film was about.

His reply had stumped me. “Does it have to be about something every time?”

I was reminded of this conversation while watching Jeo Baby’s latest Malayalam film Sreedhanya Catering Service (SCS) now streaming on Amazon Prime. It is a delightful pinprick of a film lazily scattered all over the place, like the male characters—and there are so many of them that, it became difficult for me to identify them all, so I just stopped and went with the eclectic flow—going from one seemingly languorous pointless conversation to another, while these men, all domesticated householders with placid marriages, make biryani. Or at least try to.

For those who are fans of writer-director Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen—and who is not?—the ostensible pointlessness of SCS hits you hard. There is only one common link between Jeo Baby’s two back-to-back feature films (in-between he did an excellent short film in the anthology Freedom Fight), and that’s cooking. In The Great Indian Kitchen, the wife toils thanklessly over spice rice smoke ennui and ingratitude.

In SCS, the men seem to derive a great deal of adventurous joy in cooking. Salu K Thomas’ hand-held camera movements suggest the informality and chaos of it all. The biryani eventually becomes a metaphor for kitchen politics, although it’s being cooked in the open air with a constant stream of visitors mostly men who troop in, drink, eat, talk about nothing and vamoose.

I desperately sought reason in this chaotic cauldron of simmering spices and volatile male egos. To impute any deeper thrusts any finger-wagging lessons on patriarchal smugness served over bouts of biryani would be to take away the fun factor in this seamless homage to masculine culinary skills, not to be depended on when there is more than one biryani expert waiting to contribute his two-bit to what eventually turns out to be a disastrous tryst with cooking up a storm in a cauldron.

The greatest asset of Jeo Baby’s film is also its primary weakness: the entire rigmarole of preparing a festive meal is so casually chaotic it feels amateurish when in fact the skills go the other way. It is one of the protagonist Shinoy’s baby daughter’s first birthday and he insists n a feast of biryani.

“Why do you want to waste money on getting a caterer for biryani? I can cook beef and rice at home,” suggests the wife.

Shinoy (Prashant Murali) would have none of this economizing. Not on his daughter’s first birthday.

“All right do what you like but don’t come to us for money,” Shinoy’s mother warns.

This conversation at the beginning comes back to haunt the adrift narration at the end when much water has flown under the bridge. Or should I say, much water has been thrown into the biryani.

Unremarkable at the top, SCS is delightfully laden with a lush kick-in-the-pants at patriarchy. The women, whether it is Shenoy’s wife or another reveler played by the director Jeo George himself whose wife takes charge of the culinary catastrophe , or a younger unmarried woman who is an influencer on YouTube and who has the freedom to roam around on her scootie without having to be answerable to any man…..The women take the stage from the backseat.

But my pick of the entire lot of jostling characters is the one played by Kumar. The man from the Gulf claiming to have superior knowledge on how a biryani is cooked is the biggest party crasher since Peter Sellers in The Party.

It may take some time to get involved in the world of aimless idle-ocracy that Jeo Baby creates in Sreedhanya Catering Service. Gradually you will be hooked and cooked. But be warned. You may not want to look at a biryani dish for some time.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

