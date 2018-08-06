Splitsvilla 11: Hosts Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha kickstart new season of dating reality show

The 11th season of Splitsvilla will see contestants tackling obstacles and solving tasks in order to retain their place on the show along with finding their significant other.

Co-hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, the first episode of the latest edition of the show was aired on 5 August. Leone also features in the opening credits of the show, set to rapper Badshah's song 'Buzz'.

Welcome to @mtvsplitsvilla XI #mondaymotivation A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 6, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

The Indian Express reports that Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani, former participants on Roadies Xtreme, will also be seen on the show along with Anshuman Malhotra (of Haider fame). TV celebrities including Fahad Ali, Shagun Pandey, Gaurav Sharma, Roshan Wadhwani as well as Marathi film actress Sheetal Tiwari are also a part of the show. Apart from celebrities, many unknown faces will also be seen as contestants - Monal Jagtani, Maera Mishra, Arushi Dutta, Kabir Bharti, Karan Manocha, Shruti Sinha, Anushka Mitra, Anshula Dhawan, Arushi Handa, Puneet Kumar and Chetan Titre. MTV shared a few behind-the-scenes clips on Twitter. In one of them, the female contestants speak about their likes and dislikes as well as their expectations from the male contestants and in another, they shared their experience of mingling with their counterparts.

Be it a tall guy with muscled or a short guy with dimples, the list of boys whom our girls would date keeps on getting longer. Catch them as they tell us what their ideal boyfriend would be like. Watch #SplitsvillaXI now to know who chooses whom. pic.twitter.com/Yp9L4DYhZj — MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) August 5, 2018

One of the biggest reality checks in life is the huge difference between what your expectations are and what reality you get stuck with.

Here are the girls of #SplitsvillaXI telling us what they were hoping for with the boys. And what happened when their expectations met reality. pic.twitter.com/ZdIUoW92kf — MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) August 5, 2018

Times of India wrote that this year's theme for the reality show is 'Emotions vs Science'. Like any reality show, Splitsvilla 11 too is sure to have a lot of scheming and rivalries along with some heartbroken contestants.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 17:23 PM