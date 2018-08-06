You are here:

Splitsvilla 11: Hosts Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha kickstart new season of dating reality show

FP Staff

Aug,06 2018 17:23:47 IST

The 11th season of Splitsvilla will see contestants tackling obstacles and solving tasks in order to retain their place on the show along with finding their significant other.

Co-hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, the first episode of the latest edition of the show was aired on 5 August. Leone also features in the opening credits of the show, set to rapper Badshah's song 'Buzz'.

Welcome to @mtvsplitsvilla XI #mondaymotivation

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

The Indian Express reports that Shruti Sinha and Rohan Hingorani, former participants on Roadies Xtreme, will also be seen on the show along with Anshuman Malhotra (of Haider fame). TV celebrities including Fahad Ali, Shagun Pandey, Gaurav Sharma, Roshan Wadhwani as well as Marathi film actress Sheetal Tiwari are also a part of the show. Apart from celebrities, many unknown faces will also be seen as contestants - Monal Jagtani, Maera Mishra, Arushi Dutta, Kabir Bharti, Karan Manocha, Shruti Sinha, Anushka Mitra, Anshula Dhawan, Arushi Handa, Puneet Kumar and Chetan Titre. MTV shared a few behind-the-scenes clips on Twitter. In one of them, the female contestants speak about their likes and dislikes as well as their expectations from the male contestants and in another, they shared their experience of mingling with their counterparts.

Times of India wrote that this year's theme for the reality show is 'Emotions vs Science'. Like any reality show, Splitsvilla 11 too is sure to have a lot of scheming and rivalries along with some heartbroken contestants.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 17:23 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Now Streaming #NowStreaming #Rannvijay Singha #Splitsvilla 11 #Sunny Leone

also see

Watch: Riverdale Season 3 trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con, hints at darker, more twisted plot

Watch: Riverdale Season 3 trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con, hints at darker, more twisted plot

Stranger Things season 3 release delayed, series to now premiere on Netflix in 2019

Stranger Things season 3 release delayed, series to now premiere on Netflix in 2019

New Disenchantment teasers introduce Princess Bean, Luci, Elfo from Netflix's upcoming animated sitcom

New Disenchantment teasers introduce Princess Bean, Luci, Elfo from Netflix's upcoming animated sitcom