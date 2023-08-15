On the eve of India’s 76th Independence Day, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone unveiled their first look from their upcoming film Fighter, also starring Anil Kapoor. The actors play air force pilots in the film and the first look has been described as the Spirit of Fighter. The aerial drama will hit the screens on January 25, 2024, on the occasion of the nation’s 75th Republic Day.

Fighter is designed for the Big-Screen cinematic experience. Its shot on multiple real locations and use the latest cinematic technology to achieve a never seen before spectacle for global screens. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor share screen space for the first and Siddharth Anand ups the ante after the phenomenal success of WAR and Pathan. This film truly defines the coming together of the best of talent, technology, and storytelling.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter‘ is directed by Siddharth Anand, fresh off the blockbuster success of War and Pathaan.

Siddharth on what to expect from Fighter

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the filmmaker said, “Fighter is a film that is exceptionally challenging, it’s different, and its world is something we haven’t attempted before, so it’s exhilarating everyday on the sets. We are giving the audience something very different from War and Pathaan in the action space.”