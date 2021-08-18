'I hope that other South Asians feel represented and feel proud. I hope the experiences shown on screen resonate with them,' says 16-year-old Avantika, the breakout star of Spin, Disney Channel’s first film with a South Asian protagonist.

Born in San Francisco, 16-year-old Avantika Vandanapu, who professionally uses only her first name, is the breakout star of Spin, Disney Channel’s first movie with a South Asian protagonist. Now based in Los Angeles, she plays Rhea, a high school student who discovers a flair for mixing tunes and DJing.

Avantika has been focused on her artistic side and pursuing a career in entertainment from the young age of 5. Trained in various dance forms, her performance in the North American edition of the reality series Dance India Dance Li’l Masters earned her the nickname of mini ‘Madhuri Dixit’, a compliment Avantika is proud of.

Her first acting break was not in America. Roles in American television series Diary Of A Future President (2020) and Mira, Royal Detective (2020) came some years after she made her debut in Telugu cinema at the age of 10. Three years and close to a dozen acting jobs later, she returned home to America, moved to Los Angeles and eventually landed the lead role in Spin (Disney+ Hotstar) with costars Abhay Deol and Meera Syal. The film is considered a landmark for representation of the South Asian community in America. Avantika agrees that it’s about time age-old stereotypes about the diaspora were upended.

Why is Spin such a win for the South Asian community?

It’s the first film by Disney Channel featuring a South Asian protagonist. It’s a wonderful, aspirational film to show young children, whether they are Asian or not. I hope that other South Asians feel represented and feel proud. I hope the experiences shown on screen resonate with them.

As a South Asian actor, is there a difference in the kind of roles coming your way now, compared to a few years ago?

Definitely, and to be honest I am seeing the difference in roles in a very positive way. For example, I am currently acting in a Netflix movie next to Rebel Wilson called Senior Year in which I play a cheerleading captain. It’s great that we are casting South Asian girls in roles that were typically reserved for pretty, hyper feminine girls. This helps young South Asian girls see themselves in roles and careers beyond STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

In the past you have spoken about racial discrimination and racial profiling in America. Are things better today?

Yes, very much so. I think social media has helped raise awareness about sensitivity and how words can actually affect people especially during childhood. I see people becoming more considerate and more aware. The industry is also becoming more aware of how they previously portrayed stereotypes and is actively working against that now, which is great.

What are some of the stereotypes Spin breaks?

Definitely one of the stereotypes is that we don’t only have to do STEM and that we can do STEM and also be artistically inclined. It also breaks the stereotype of the Indian family dynamic. Rhea's dad (played by Abhay Deol) is not the very rigid, strict Indian dad we typically see on screen. He is much more nuanced and the background of his hesitation is explained a little better. Their restaurant is not dingy but a very modern, fusion restaurant. I am really glad that Rhea is not a character experiencing an identity crisis—we have seen that often enough.

Has your family been supportive of your career choice?

My mother is an accountant, a real estate agent, a consultant — she does a lot. My dad is a software engineer and an investor. My mom is the artistically inclined one but she only told me about her interest in dance and performance after I mentioned that I want to go into acting and dance. However my extended family was a little bit iffy about my choice and concerned whether it was the right decision and concerned about the possibility of a career. But with a movie like this, those doubts have been shattered. Now they are proud and understand that opportunities in Hollywood are growing.

Working in the Telugu film industry must have been quite a change for you, especially at the age of 10.

I went to India when I was 10 years old and spent three years there during which I acted in about 12 movies and several advertisements. It was a very interesting experience because it was such a displacement to come from America to India in a whole new industry. In America I was primarily in STEM so do go into film in a different country was very a huge change, but because I had Indian people around me I felt less alone and felt grounded by culture and language (I am fluent in Telugu) that I was familiar with. After three years I decided to come back to America because I was doing the same roles again and again — as the childhood version of so many actresses. I wanted to expand into something more challenging for me. I got the audition for Spin in 2017, but the film was out on hold for three years during which I did other projects. I re-auditioned for it in 2020, and we shot it in 2020.

Who are your acting icons?

I love Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. When I was called a mini Madhuri Dixit I felt it was such a huge compliment. My mom loves her and since I was young we watched her songs and movies in our house.

What are your career aspirations and is working in India again an option?

I would love to come back and act in India. Whether in India or Hollywood, I would like to do great roles that are challenging and contribute something. I want to be part of content that highlights marginalised communities. I have also optioned the rights to adapt a New York Times bestselling novel into a film that I plan to produce and act in.

Spin is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.