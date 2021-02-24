Spike Lee to produce Stefon Bristol's Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu for Netflix

Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu is Stefon Bristol’s second feature film with Netflix after See You Yesterday, which was also produced by Spike Lee.

Spike Lee is set to produce Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu for Netflix. The movie, based on an original screenplay by Hank Woon, will be directed by Stefon Bristol, reports Variety.

Set in East Africa in 1928, the story follows the titular character, a roguish Black American gunslinger as he teams up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue their kidnapped regent from an ancient evil.

Check out the announcement here

We love to see it! See You Yesterday director @stefonbristol is returning to Netflix for his second feature film “Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu” which will also be produced by #SpikeLee! #BlackHistoryInTheMaking pic.twitter.com/c3NCBLMiqP — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 23, 2021

Lee will produce with Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin, both of whom worked with the filmmaker on his Netflix feature Da 5 Bloods and originally optioned the screenplay from Woon.

Oliver Oftedal and Tom Olsson for Goodbye Kansas’ production arm Infinite Entertainment will serve as co-producers.

