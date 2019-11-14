You are here:

Spike Lee to helm film adaptation of graphic novel Prince of Cats, a hip-hop take on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet

Oscar-nominated director Spike Lee is developing a 1980s-set hip-hop Shakespearean romance-tragedy based on the graphic novel, Prince of Cats.

With the film, Lee is returning to his favourite Brooklyn, which has served as the setting of many of his films, including She's Gotta Have It, Do the Right Thing, among others.

The BlacKkKlansman director will also rewrite the script and work with novel's author-illustrator Ron Wimberly, and Selwyn Seyfu Hinds.

The project is billed as an '80s-set hip-hop take on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet through the eyes of Tybalt, Juliet's angry and duel-loving cousin.

The film revolves around on Tybalt and his Capulet brothers, who navigate Da People's Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword duelling with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world, which also includes hip-hop elements such as DJing, emceeing, breakdancing and graffiti.

Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Productions will produce, with Legendary's Jon Silk and Ali Mendes overseeing for the company.

Lee's BlacKkKlansman received a Best Picture and Best Director nomination at the Academy Awards this year. He is currently working on Netflix's upcoming drama Da 5 Bloods, starring Chadwick Boseman. Lee is also going to serve as executive producer on a drama titled Son of the South.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 14:27:06 IST