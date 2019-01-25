Spike Lee credits #OscarsSoWhite campaign for BlacKkKlansman securing Oscars nominations
The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced on 23 January and Spike Lee's crime comedy-drama BlacKkKLansman earned six Oscar nods, including best picture and best director. Director Spike Lee, however, credits the #OscarsSoWhite campaign for the recognition that his film received.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lee said that the #OscarsSoWhite movement was responsible for making the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences realise that they had to diversify their membership. Referencing Moonlight, the coming-of-age film that won the Best Picture Award at Oscars 2017, he said it is the diversity in the voting members that makes a difference.
Lee had helmed the landmark racial drama Do the Right Thing in 1989 which only got Academy Award nominations for best original screenplay and best supporting actor. Despite often being listed among the greatest films of all time, the movie and Lee were snubbed at the Oscars. In the wake of Lee's historic nomination, a clip, featuring Kim Basinger, calling out the Academy for snubbing the film, surfaced online.
As Spike Lee celebrates his first Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Picture, I'm reminded of the 1989 Oscars, when presenter Kim Basinger went off-book to blast the Academy for snubbing Spike's DO THE RIGHT THING pic.twitter.com/JXEMwhaBdd
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 22, 2019
"So if you want to go back to 1989, that membership was not feeling Do the Right Thing, they weren’t feeling that. But, look, we’re here today, it’s not 1989, and the world knows where Do the Right Thing is in the place of American history, world history, cinema history, so that’s a given," Lee was quoted by the magazine. Lee had made headlines when he decided to boycott 2016 Oscars over the Academy’s failure to nominate a single non-white actor for the second consecutive year.
View this post on Instagram
#OscarsSoWhite... Again. I Would Like To Thank President Cheryl Boone Isaacs And The Board Of Governors Of The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences For Awarding Me an Honorary Oscar This Past November. I Am Most Appreciative. However My Wife, Mrs. Tonya Lewis Lee And I Will Not Be Attending The Oscar Ceremony This Coming February. We Cannot Support It And Mean No Disrespect To My Friends, Host Chris Rock and Producer Reggie Hudlin, President Isaacs And The Academy. But, How Is It Possible For The 2nd Consecutive Year All 20 Contenders Under The Actor Category Are White? And Let's Not Even Get Into The Other Branches. 40 White Actors In 2 Years And No Flava At All. We Can't Act?! WTF!! It's No Coincidence I'm Writing This As We Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's Birthday. Dr. King Said "There Comes A Time When One Must Take A Position That Is Neither Safe, Nor Politic, Nor Popular But He Must Take It Because Conscience Tells Him It's Right". For Too Many Years When The Oscars Nominations Are Revealed, My Office Phone Rings Off The Hook With The Media Asking Me My Opinion About The Lack Of African-Americans And This Year Was No Different. For Once, (Maybe) I Would Like The Media To Ask All The White Nominees And Studio Heads How They Feel About Another All White Ballot. If Someone Has Addressed This And I Missed It Then I Stand Mistaken. As I See It, The Academy Awards Is Not Where The "Real" Battle Is. It's In The Executive Office Of The Hollywood Studios And TV And Cable Networks. This Is Where The Gate Keepers Decide What Gets Made And What Gets Jettisoned To "Turnaround" Or Scrap Heap. This Is What's Important. The Gate Keepers. Those With "The Green Light" Vote. As The Great Actor Leslie Odom Jr. Sings And Dances In The Game Changing Broadway Musical HAMILTON, "I WANNA BE IN THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS". People, The Truth Is We Ain't In Those Rooms And Until Minorities Are, The Oscar Nominees Will Remain Lilly White. (Cont'd) A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on
Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 14:49:32 IST