Spider-Man: No Way Home is not only a commercial success but it has also managed to win the hearts of film critics.

After a record-breaking opening day collection, Spider-Man: No Way Home is well on its way to continue its blitzkrieg at the domestic box office. The Tom Holland-Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has minted over Rs 139 crore since its release on 16 December, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"SpiderMan continues its triumphant gallop… Stays strong on weekdays… All eyes on Week 2, when it faces #83TheFilm and #Matrix… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.40 cr, Wed 8.70 cr. Total: ₹ 139.57 cr Nett BOC. #India biz," as per the tweet.

#SpiderMan continues its triumphant gallop… Stays strong on weekdays… All eyes on Week 2, when it faces #83TheFilm and #Matrix… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.40 cr, Wed 8.70 cr. Total: ₹ 139.57 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ZandHaqXp8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2021

According to Adarsh, the film can enter the Rs 200 crore club if it continues with its current momentum.

The latest outing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe minted Rs 32.67 crore on 16 December and Rs 20.37 crore on 17 December The film continued to mint money over the weekend, with collections of Rs 26.10 crore on 18 December and Rs 29.23 crore on 19 December. It continued its winning streak at the start of the new week with Rs 12.10 crore on 20 December, Rs 10.40 crore on 21 December and Rs 8.40 crore on 22 December.

The release of much-hyped films such as Ranveer Singh's 83 and Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Resurrections may impact the earnings of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is not only a commercial success but it has also managed to win the hearts of film critics.

The movie which also stars Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire in pivotal roles, has grossed over $ 750 million worldwide.

Recently, Sony Pictures India informed that the superhero movie has already been watched by more than one crore people in India. “Breaking the universe and records with our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man!!" the tweet said.

Check the tweet here:

https://twitter.com/SonyPicsIndia/status/1473164241850929152?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the biggest Hollywood release in India, with 3,264 screens in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English versions.