The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer sees unmasked Peter Parker struggling to adapt to the attention and hence turning to Doctor Strange for help

The trailer for the new Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially been released. It was leaked earlier, prompting Sony to go into damage control mode. Fans cannot keep calm as the friendly neighbourhood hero from Brooklyn returns for another cinematic outing on 17 December.

Here are the major reveals from the trailer:

The world knows who Spiderman is

The film starts soon after the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The trailer shows Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, facing a lot of trouble after his identity as the superhero is revealed. Parker is even being accused of killing Mysterio, the villain of the previous movie. His family and friends are also denounced by the public, prompting Parker to opt for a “Strange” option.

Doctor Strange: Spiderman’s new mentor?

In desperation, Parker reaches out to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that would make the world forget that he is Spider-Man.

The Multiverse returns

The multiverse explored in Marvel’s television series Loki will be taken forward in this movie. With Doctor Strange coming into the fray, the movie also promises mind-bending visuals as seen in the 2016 film Doctor Strange.

Multi-verse, multi-villains?

Leaked images from the movie show that the plot will have Electro, the Green Goblin, and Doctor Octopus; seen in older Spider-Man movies by Sony, as the villains. Scenes from the trailer seem to confirm the same.

While there was intense speculation that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be there in the film, they were not seen in the trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalan, and Marisa Tomei.