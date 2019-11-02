Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel finalised at Sony, film to hit theatres in April 2020

The inventive, animated Spider-Man remix Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is getting a sequel.

Sony Pictures on Friday set a follow-up to the 2018 Oscar-winning hit for an April 2022 release. Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also celebrated the announcement on Twitter and signaled that they, too, are returning.

Check out their tweets

3 years to go! pic.twitter.com/Gl1IR0D6oc — Pinot W. Ichwandardi (@pinot) November 1, 2019

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse grossed $375.5 million worldwide. Its deconstructionist approach to Spider-Man earned some of the best reviews of any recent superhero film, and won the Academy Award for best animated feature.

Sony and Marvel Studios recently parted ways on Spider-Man before making up . Marvel is set to produce the third film in the live-action Spider-Man series.

As per a November report in 2018, there was also news of an all-female spin-off to Spider-Verse.

Lauren Montgomery, known for co-directing DC animated films Batman: Year One and Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, was in talks to direct the upcoming project. Bek Smith would be penning the script and Amy Pascal would be serving as producer.

Although further details on the project is yet to be unveiled, it was being conjectured that the film could revolve around Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, Madame Web, Spider-Girl and Silk.

Expanding the Spider-Man universe further would be the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which also is in pipeline. The Last Airbender and Netflix’s Voltron series director Joaquim Dos Santos has been roped in to direct the sequel. David Callaham, who has worked on projects such as The Expendables, Wonder Woman 1984 and Zombieland 2, is writing the film.

Venom, based on a Spider-Man supervillain and starring Tom Hardy, released last month to mixed reviews from critics.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

