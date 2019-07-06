Spider-Man: Far From Home records second highest 4 July haul of all time with $25.2 million

Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home raked in $25.2 million from North American screenings on 4 July, which has made it the second-highest box office haul for the US Independence Day holiday of all time.

Michael Bay's Transformers had generated the biggest Independence Day domestic gross in 2007 with $29 million, followed by Despicable Me 2 in 2013 with $24.5 million and 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man with $23.3 million, reports Variety.

(Also read : Spider-Man: Far From Home movie review — Tom Holland is incredibly enjoyable in solid epilogue to Avengers: Endgame)

Spider-Man: Far from Home which was released on 4 July in India, earned Rs 12.10 crore on its opening day, beating the previous films in Spider-Man franchise.

In the US, where it released on 2 July, the film recorded an opening day of $39.5 million, beating the The Amazing Spider-Man's numbers. The total three-day cumulative earnings of the film stand at $91.5 million and along with the added moolah from 4 July, it is projected that the movie will soon earn upwards of $125 million over the holiday weekend.

Globally, the film has earned $310 million in its first seven days of release, with $218.5 million coming from international theatres, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film stars Tom Holland in the lead alongside Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the 16-year-old Peter Parker trying to enjoy a European trip after everyone’s return post Thanos' snap. However, he needs to cut-short his trip due to a mission set by Nick Fury. Elemental monsters have emerged around the world and an outsider named Mysterio could use the teen superhero's some help battling them.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has received a 92 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It serves as a direct followup to Avengers: Endgame and will also conclude Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 15:30:46 IST