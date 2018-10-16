You are here:

Spider-Man Far From Home leaked set photos reveal first look at Tom Holland's new red and black suit

Recently leaked photos from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home have provided us with the first look at web-slinger's new costume in the upcoming film.

In a series of images that have been doing the rounds on social media, Tom Holland's Spider-Man can be seen swinging Zendaya’s Michelle "MJ" Jones to safety in a cool new suit.

The suit has a red and black colour scheme, in contrast to the more popular red and blue design we have come to see in his more recent outings.

A comparison between Spider-Man's Stark suit in HOMECOMING vs. his upgraded suit in FAR FROM HOME: pic.twitter.com/M0lc1AzcOh — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) October 15, 2018

Set photos of a new suit from SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME have been released! pic.twitter.com/6rXNDRQmH1 — Geek Motivation (@GeekMotivation) October 12, 2018

Great looks at the updated red & black Spider-Man suit seen today on the NYC set of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME! (via @tomhsource) pic.twitter.com/ecgMzzo6q2 — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) October 12, 2018

The FAR FROM HOME updated Spider-Man suit has some incredible detail... (via @comingsoonnet) pic.twitter.com/R4dJ7WH2HU — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) October 15, 2018

Holland will return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the sequel to last year's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The title of the film was revealed by the loquacious actor in a social media gaffe.

Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei will reprise their roles with new cast additions — JB Smoove and Jake Gyllenhaal, who is set to play the antagonist, Mysterio, in the film. Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders will also reprise their MCU roles as Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release on 5 July, 2019.

