You are here:

Spider-Man Far From Home leaked set photos reveal first look at Tom Holland's new red and black suit

FP Staff

Oct,16 2018 18:17:12 IST

Recently leaked photos from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home have provided us with the first look at web-slinger's new costume in the upcoming film.

In a series of images that have been doing the rounds on social media, Tom Holland's Spider-Man can be seen swinging Zendaya’s Michelle "MJ" Jones to safety in a cool new suit.

The suit has a red and black colour scheme, in contrast to the more popular red and blue design we have come to see in his more recent outings.

Holland will return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the sequel to last year's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The title of the film was revealed by the loquacious actor in a social media gaffe.

Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei will reprise their roles with new cast additions — JB Smoove and Jake Gyllenhaal, who is set to play the antagonist, Mysterio, in the film. Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders will also reprise their MCU roles as Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release on 5 July, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 18:17 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Jake Gyllenhaal , Marvel , Spider-Man , Spider-Man: Far From Home , Tom Holland , Zendaya

also see

Venom: All you need to know about Tom Hardy's antihero in the new Spider-Man spin-off

Venom: All you need to know about Tom Hardy's antihero in the new Spider-Man spin-off

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer— Hailee Steinfeld, Nicolas Cage join Shameik Moore on new adventure

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer— Hailee Steinfeld, Nicolas Cage join Shameik Moore on new adventure

The Flash standalone film's production pushed to 2019, Warner Bros may release superhero film in 2021

The Flash standalone film's production pushed to 2019, Warner Bros may release superhero film in 2021