SpiceJet honours Sonu Sood for his humanitarian work with special aircraft livery; actor responds

'Sonu Sood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more,” wrote SpiceJet while sharing a video showcasing the aircraft livery dedicated to the actor.

Actor Sonu Sood, who was in the limelight for helping people during the coronavirus lockdown, has been honoured by SpiceJet with a special aircraft livery for his "unparalleled contribution and efforts".

The airline has unveiled a special livery with the Dabangg actor's image on its Boeing 737 aircraft with the text “A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood”.

The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8wYUml4tdD — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

While there is no apt way to thank him for his immense efforts, here is a small gesture from SpiceJet to acknowledge him and his amazing contributions. Introducing our one-of-its-kind Sonu Sood livery draped on Mustard, one of our lovely Boeing 737 aircraft. (2/3) — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

Thank you for everything, Sonu! You are an inspiration to us and many others, and we are proud to be your partners in your deeds of extraordinary compassion. (3/3) — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 19, 2021

With this, Sonu Sood has become the first Indian actor who has made it to the livery of an airline. Taking to Twitter, he shared the aircraft's picture and thanked fans for all the love.

Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet pic.twitter.com/MYipwwYReG — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 20, 2021

In a statement, the actor said that he is “quite taken aback by his huge honour”.

"I am also thankful to SpiceJet for their effort of bringing back so many Indians from different parts of the world safely to their homeland during the pandemic," he added.

The actor was last seen in the Telugu film Alludu Adhurs. He has Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj, Acharya (Telugu), and Thamilarasan (Tamil) in his kitty.

Earlier this year, Sonu also announced E. Niwas' Kisaan. The movie will be produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who made his directorial debut with Ayushmann Khurrana & Nusshratt Bharucha starrer Dream Girl. Last year, Sonu also released a memoir I Am No Messiah via Penguin Books.