Special Operations India series to launch third documentary recreating Pathankot air base attack

Indo-Asian News Service

Jun,22 2018 15:08:58 IST

Mumbai: Special Operations India: Pathankot, a documentary, will recreate India's 2015 counter terrorist operation at Pathankot air base.

The hour-long documentary, presented by History TV18 and to be aired on 25 June, will showcase true events which took place on New Year's Eve 2015 when a group of terrorists from Pakistan set into motion a plan to attack the Indian Air Force station at Pathankot, Punjab. Their objective was to destroy defence assets and kill as many Indian citizens as possible, read a statement.

Still from trailer of documentary. Image from YouTube

The documentary is the third film in the Special Operations India limited series which earlier saw one documentary about India's surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and another on Indian Special Forces action on insurgent camps in Myanmar.

Avinash Kaul, Chief Operating Officer, Network18 and Managing Director at A+E Networks TV18, said, "Special Operations India: Pathankot is yet another example of our commitment to showcase inspiring true stories of valour and sacrifice. These India productions add a new dimension to our programming, making high-voltage, contemporary stories come alive through first person narratives of the people directly involved," he added.

The story is pieced together with new findings and first-hand accounts of the men who fought to protect India's frontline air base.

It will feature Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Indian government, Air Marshal SB Deo, Vice Chief of Air Staff, former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Force Commander - National Security Guard (identity undisclosed), Indian Air Force Group Captain V Badoni, Squadron Leader Garud Commando Force (identity undisclosed), Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Yashu Bhardwaj and Defence analyst and author Nitin Gokhale, who will give insights into what happened and how.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 15:08 PM

